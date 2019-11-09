Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 4,531 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 7,949.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,446,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after buying an additional 653,873 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after buying an additional 266,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,034,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.78. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $978,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,028 shares of company stock worth $2,920,165. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

