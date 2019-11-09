Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 344 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $59,323,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after buying an additional 1,134,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 991,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 210,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

