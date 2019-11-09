Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

SYNH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 298,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

