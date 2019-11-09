Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 287.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 58.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $340.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.22.

NYSE FLT traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $293.45. 473,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

