Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,304 Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Planet Fitness by 298.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.42. 4,475,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

