Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

