Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SYKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after buying an additional 307,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,189,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,661,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

