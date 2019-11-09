Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.66. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SYKE. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 271,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

