Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Switch stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 1,512,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Switch has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.33, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $9,508,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $927,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 673,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,091. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

