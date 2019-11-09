Swipe Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $78.93 million and approximately $24.37 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00014639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. In the last week, Swipe has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00224362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01463130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00120574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.