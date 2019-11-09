Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12,239.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000.

SPTL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. 498,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

