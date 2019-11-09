SVMK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,920 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,355% compared to the typical volume of 88 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVMK shares. UBS Group raised shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $15.98 on Friday. SVMK has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $29,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,400. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at $189,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at $17,532,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 55.0% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

