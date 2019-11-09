SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Price Down 7.3%

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) fell 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $15.98, 6,636,562 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 368% from the average session volume of 1,416,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVMK. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,400 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $126,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 45,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $783,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $2,427,400. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVMK by 297.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,295,000 after buying an additional 5,090,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,894 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,477,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,619,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,217,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

