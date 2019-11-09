Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $260.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $260.44. The stock has a market cap of $1,142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,658 shares of company stock valued at $100,549,205. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

