Svb Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Svb Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

