Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 119,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,251. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

