SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Weight Watchers International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

WW opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.29. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 22.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $195,405.00. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

