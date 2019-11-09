SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Everi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

EVRI stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.70 million, a P/E ratio of 125.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,003,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,946,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,009,000 after acquiring an additional 169,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after acquiring an additional 165,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Everi by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,378,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after acquiring an additional 565,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Everi by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,460,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 80,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

