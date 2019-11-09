SunTrust Banks Downgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Hold

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.32.

WLK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 516,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.65. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

