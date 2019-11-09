SunTrust Banks Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.71). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RARE. Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,614,258.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 105,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

