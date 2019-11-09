Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.71.

Shares of SLF stock traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$61.19. 1,150,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 10,082.25 and a current ratio of 10,847.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$43.13 and a twelve month high of C$61.91.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total value of C$1,045,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,437,293.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$328,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,766 shares in the company, valued at C$1,895,598. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,309 shares of company stock worth $3,676,512.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

