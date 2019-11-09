Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.71.

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,563. The company has a current ratio of 10,847.75, a quick ratio of 10,082.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.41. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$43.13 and a 12-month high of C$61.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$1,045,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,437,293.99. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.60, for a total value of C$631,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,408.20. Insiders have sold a total of 66,309 shares of company stock worth $3,676,512 in the last ninety days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

