Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $60.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $60.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 455,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,886. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 445,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $302,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 81.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 923,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,267,000 after buying an additional 415,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,449,000 after buying an additional 279,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

