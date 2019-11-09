Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) released its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 717,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,529. The company has a market cap of $373.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,916.67%.

Several research firms have commented on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

