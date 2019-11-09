Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) released its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million.
Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 717,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,529. The company has a market cap of $373.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,916.67%.
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
