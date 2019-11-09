Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,615 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $34,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

ALB opened at $67.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

