Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,666 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 576,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 73,843 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

