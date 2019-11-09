Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.24 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,926,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,715,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,810,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,820,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,920,000.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.