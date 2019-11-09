Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 181.52% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 362,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,767. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research firms recently commented on SBBP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

