Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

