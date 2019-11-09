Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 307 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,530,000 after buying an additional 763,350 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,695,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,851 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,345,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,041,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,811,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $72,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.34. 1,070,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

