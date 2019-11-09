Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after acquiring an additional 604,388 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,914,000. Natixis lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,476,000 after acquiring an additional 500,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,695,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,267,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.36. 1,611,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $116.25.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

