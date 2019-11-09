Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 10,490 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

MNA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,102. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.