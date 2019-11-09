Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $946,550 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 29,423,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,077,676. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

