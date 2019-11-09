Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.70. Strad Energy Services shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Strad Energy Services in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.63.

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

