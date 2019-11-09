Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $145.96 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total value of $967,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,967,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,790,619 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

