Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 5.7%

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.85, 1,854,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,485,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,952.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,055,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,000 shares of company stock worth $7,510,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

