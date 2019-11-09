Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of RealReal stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,706. RealReal has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

