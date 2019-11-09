Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 145 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.