Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,057 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,085 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $82.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.