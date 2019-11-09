Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 206.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 214.4% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $845,000.

Get O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of OUSA opened at $35.59 on Friday. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.