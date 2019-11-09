Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 298 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,547,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 155,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $136.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

