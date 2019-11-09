Stephens Boosts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $71.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBP. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.18.
Shares of IBP opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,760. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
