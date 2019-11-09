Stephens Boosts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $71.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBP. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of IBP opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,760. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

