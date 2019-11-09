STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) Lowered to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.77 million.

