State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $2.60 Million Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 411.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

