State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $50,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank sold 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $377,300,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,883,465 shares of company stock worth $474,143,453. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 price target on Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of GH opened at $71.89 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

