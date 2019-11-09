State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.18 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.18% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

Shares of PLAY opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.27 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.15000 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

