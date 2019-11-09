State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,900 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after purchasing an additional 567,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,462,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,469,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,642,000 after purchasing an additional 212,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,299,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,098,000 after purchasing an additional 214,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,434,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

AEO stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.