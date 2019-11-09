State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Sailpoint Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 123,709.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $301,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,760. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAIL opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

