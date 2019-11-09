State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.30% of Cerus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 20.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cerus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cerus by 57.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 18,795 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $101,493.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,459 shares of company stock valued at $312,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 100.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.