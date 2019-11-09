State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

STFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered State Auto Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ STFC traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 25,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. State Auto Financial’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth about $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

