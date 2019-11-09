State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
STFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered State Auto Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
NASDAQ STFC traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 25,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $36.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth about $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
